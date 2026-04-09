Ramayana: Ramanand Sagar's Son Moti Sagar Backs Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama, Urges Not To Compare Film With Iconic TV Show: Expecting Very Good Film

Ramanand Sagar made a classic Ramayana, starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lehri. To date, the show earns widespread praise from the audience. Having said that, a few days ago, makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana released the first look of the actor as Lord Rama, and since then, the audience has been busy comparing the teaser with the iconic show. Now, Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar reviewed the teaser and urged the people not to compare the show with the film. Praising Ranbir, he said he has a lot of expectations from the film.

Moti Sagar praises Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

Speaking to PTI, Moti Sagar shared that Ranbir is a "class actor" and adds depth to his roles. "But you cannot judge anything from just the teaser. The actor has got so much depth in his performance. He must have gone very deep into this character. So, I would like to see the whole film and then comment. I’m expecting something very good from this film," he added.

Addressing the comparisons, he explained that people overlook that Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana spanned 78 episodes of around 30-40 minutes each. Whereas the film will run for just three to four hours, so makers wouldn't be able to detail it.

(A BTS photo of Ramanand Sagar explaining a scene to Arun Govil, Sunil Lehri and Dipika Chikhlia | Image: IMDB)

For the unversed, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana was based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. While Ranbir's Ramayana is reportedly based on just Valmiki.

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All about the Ramayana film

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, the magnum opus's budget is ₹4000 crore and will hit the theatres this year on Diwali 2026.