Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Likely To Meet With Low Opening, Dhurandhar The Revenge To Blame?

Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar starrer is all set to arrive in the theatres tomorrow, April 17, and still, the advance booking seems slow. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the paid preview shows will start from tonight, April 16, 9 PM.

Bhooth Bangla day 1 advance booking report

According to Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar's starrer has so far sold 46524 tickets across 7137 shows and earned ₹1.28 crore in India. Maximum has earned in Maharashtra (₹28.81 lakh). Akshay and Priyadarshan have delivered multiple hits in the past; will they be able to script the history remains the major question after seeing the pace of advance collection.

Dhurandhar The Revenge affecting Bhooth Bangla's business?

The film's business is being affected due to Dhurandhar The Revenge, as single-screen theatres are yet to open bookings. Less than 24 hours remain for the release, and yet the single-screen theatres are arguing over the show-sharing.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Jio Studios has requested that Dhurandhar The Revenge be allotted 50% showcasing in single screens. Their argument is that the film continues to perform well and still has a lot of gas left in the tank. The fact that it collected Rs. 6.50 crores on Tuesday has further strengthened their case for retaining shows. On the other hand, Bhooth Bangla’s distribution team has requested full showcasing. They believe that Dhurandhar The Revenge has already enjoyed a dream run for four weeks and that it is now time for their film to get its fair share of shows. Moreover, they have cited ticket sales for the paid previews and the overall advance booking trends to argue that Bhooth Bangla, too, has the potential to succeed, as there is clearly demand for it.”

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Certain two-screen theatres like Mukta A2 Jai Hind Lalbaug, Sun City and Topiwala Goregaon have not yet started selling tickets for Friday, April 17.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu and late actor Asrani.