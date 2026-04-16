Manav Gohil Reveals Not Being The First Choice For Dhurandhar, Says 'Aditya Observed Very Keenly...'

It has been almost a month following the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the conversation around the film is still keeping social media abuzz. Manav Gohil, who plays a pivotal role in the Ranveer Singh headliner, has now reacted to the success of the movie and has also detailed his experience of working on it. In the conversation, he admitted not being the first choice for the movie and how it impacted his performance.

Manav Gohil recalls fumbling while shooting his first scene, Dhurandhar

Manav Gohil appears in the role of a calm and guiding intelligence officer in Aditya Dhar's director. His character becomes the bridge between Ranveer Singh's Hamza and the top Indian intelligence officers. In a conversation with Mamrazzi, the actor recalled his first shot in the movie.

He said, “The first day of the shoot we did, I was in Bangkok. In the scene, we are bottling down the last bit with Ranveer and telling him that now he has to go.” He then recalled a sequence in which he had to take the name of Ranveer Singh's mother, and he kept fumbling. He continued, “Ranveer's mother's name is Prabneet, not Prabjit. I kept saying Parabjit. I fumbled a couple of times, but I managed somehow. I was nervous, because there was Maddy (R Madhavan), Ranveer and the sense that I was not the first choice. Aditya is observing very keenly whether this was a mistake or not. So, I was very precarious. I treaded very carefully. He had his instructions, which were supporting me a little.”



Also Read: Dhurandhar And Dhurandhar 2 Outgross Pathaan, War, Tiger Films Combined

In a previous interview, Gohil shared that he did not audition for the role in Dhurandhar and simply arrived on set when he got a call from the casting director.





Also Read: Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 Needs This Much To Beat Record Holder Pushpa 2