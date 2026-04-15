Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sells 8757 Tickets, Mints ₹15.52 Lakh

Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy drama. Ahead of it, the makers have opened the ticket window for the movie buffs to purchase tickets in advance. The film is two days away from hitting the theatres, and the film is yet to touch 1 crore. The film's pre-paid shows will premiere in theatres on April 16 at 9 PM.

Bhooth Bangla day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹15.82 lakh after selling 8,757 tickets in India. The maximum has been earned in Madhya Pradesh (₹2.79 lakh). While the film is still away to earn in crores, it is expected to recover before the film releases in the theatres. As Akshay and Priyadarshan have delivered multiple hits in the past.

As per trade talk, Bhooth Bangla is currently trending better than Akshay's last release, Jolly LLB 3. The courtroom drama, also starring Arshad Warsi, released last year and managed to collect over ₹3.23 crore from its advance booking. It opened to ₹12.50 crore.

A look at the Bhooth Bangla trailer

The three-minute and three-second trailer opens with the introduction of a demon, Vadhusur, who has grown powerful since its emergence 1000 years ago. It was followed by the appearance of Akshay Kumar, whose eyes are on a lavish bungalow for sale, which also appears to be haunted by the Vadhusur. While Akshay is hell-bent on selling the property, several housemates experience paranormal activities in the house. Paresh Rawal was also seen giving a warning to Akshay about the haunted property.

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The interaction between Akshay and Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani is nostalgic, as it aims to create a similar kind of slapstick comedy which was earlier seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Phir Hera Pheri. The trailer concludes with Akshay's physical combat with Vadhusur.

Apart from Akshay, Paresh Rawal, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.