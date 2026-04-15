Toxic Isn't Your Typical Gangster Film: Yash Spills The Beans About Geetu Mohandas' Directorial

Yash is busy promoting his highly anticipated film Ramayana at CinemaCon 2026 with producer Namit Malhotra. During a recent interview, he was also asked about his much-awaited project, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which was supposed to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film created a heavy buzz after the makers unveiled the first look, leaving movie buffs eager to watch the film.

Yash calls Toxic 'unique' gangster drama

Speaking to Fandango, Yash opened up about his upcoming film, Toxic and called it an "ambitious film". He further explained that as a concept, it is "very" layered, and for the first time, the team has shot the film in English.

"It isn't your typical gangster action story. For the face value, it will look like a gangster movie with a lot of action, but it has got deep psychology and its got very interesting aspects of human life, where you can resonate with and it's a very unique way to present a dark character," Yash was quoted as saying.

Toxic is going to be a 'visual treat'

Yash credited his director, Geetu Mohandas and the technical team for bringing the new perspective to the gangster drama genre. He added that the film will be a visual treat to the audience as it will impact their psychology. "It was very exciting and some of the best technicians, my director Geetu Mohandas, has really given a new take to a gangster film, and I enjoyed it. It's going to be a visual treat as well as something which makes a huge impact on the audience's psychology," he said.

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Toxic is one of the awaited films of Yash as it will mark his return to the big screens after 4 years. Co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The film will hit the theatres on June 4.

Another highly anticipated movie of Yash is Ramayana, in which he is playing the lead role of Ravana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film will release on Diwali 2026.