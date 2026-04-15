Bhooth Bangla First Review Out: Akshay Kumar Starrer Called ‘Well-crafted Entertainer,’ Rajpal Yadav Receives Praise

Bhooth Bangla: Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy film is slated to release on April 17, 2026. The movie also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The paid previews will start on April 16, 2026. Although reviews of Bhooth Bangla are expected on Thursday night, the first review has already appeared on social media.

Bhoot Bangla's first review is out

South Indian trade analyst Ramesh Bala watched the film and shared his review on X. He rated it four stars and wrote, “It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding depth and emotional weight to the narrative..”

He added, “What truly stands out is how the film explores the unusual relationship between the ghost and the living characters, blending fear with humor in a way that keeps you invested..”

He also praised Akshay Kumar, calling it one of his career-best performances. Bala noted that Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav support him brilliantly.

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He wrote, “#AkshayKumar delivers one of his career-best performances, effortlessly switching between sharp comic timing and intense moments. His punchlines land perfectly, and his presence drives the film throughout. Supporting him brilliantly are #PareshRawal and #RajpalYadav, who elevate the first half with their impeccable comic chemistry, making it thoroughly entertaining..”

He concluded, "Overall: A well-crafted entertainer that blends chills, laughs, and mystery into a satisfying cinematic ride (sic)."

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However, Bala did not mention the female leads in his tweet.

Bhooth Bangla day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the film has minted ₹15.82 lakh from ticket sales in India by selling 8,757 tickets. It recorded the highest earnings in Madhya Pradesh at ₹2.79 lakh. Although the film continues to earn in crores, it is expected to recover its costs before its theatrical release. This expectation comes from the strong track record of hits delivered by Akshay and Priyadarshan in the past.