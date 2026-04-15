Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's High Profile Tuscany Wedding Was Gatecrashed By A Man 'Dressed Exactly Like Maharaja'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a dreamy, intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017. Their wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple threw multiple wedding receptions following their intimate nuptials. Yaseen Khan, who was the security head of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding, has shared intimate details about the D-day.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Khan recalled a rather odd incident that took place at the wedding. He shared, “A gatecrasher, dressed exactly like a maharaja, arrived in a BMW, accompanied by two bouncers in a Safari. I wasn’t present at the gate. I was on the main floor where the wedding was taking place. My team was there. We know gatecrashers by face. My supervisor had a doubt, so he flagged it for the event management team."

He then recalled his juniors mistaking him for an actual guest at the bash. He noted handling the misstep smoothly. He added, “When I got my eyes on him, he would stay only in the corner. His security guards would click his picture with a celebrity, after which he’d retreat into the corner. If you’re a guest, you’d mingle with others at the wedding."



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Khan also shared that it was later revealed that the particular guest was only invited to the couple's Delhi reception and not the wedding. After being asked to leave, the guest showed some resistance, but departed eventually. Anushka tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in Italy on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.



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