Bhooth Bangla New Motion Poster Confirms Akshay Kumar Starrer Will Stream On This OTT Platform

Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10. Ahead of the release date, the makers have shared a new motion poster of the movie.

Bhooth Bangla to stream on Netflix after theatrical run

On February 24, the makers of Bhooth Bangla unveiled a motion poster. In the poster, a bare-chested Akshay Kumar could be seen sitting on a throne adorned by demon-like creatures. The actor's hands were occupied by a Rudraksh mala, and an eerie smoke setup made up the backdrop. Akshay could be seen laughing in jest in the viral motion poster.

Akshay shared the post with the caption, “Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak…Let the fun begin!” The movie poster revealed the details of the movie's director, production labels and release date. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed a critical detail on the poster. On the bottom left, the official logo of Netflix could be seen, confirming that the OTT platform is the streaming partner of the movie.



More about Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla was previously slated for theatrical release on May 15. However, a few weeks back, the makers announced that the movie's release has been preponed and it will now hit the big screens on April 10, 2026. The decision to advance the release is being seen as a strategic move, keeping in mind both audience engagement and Akshay Kumar's packed theatrical lineup for the year, as quoted in a press note by the makers. The upcoming horror-comedy marks Priyadarshan's reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. The director-actor duo has delivered several cult favourites over the years, including Phir Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag. Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi.