Superstar Is Not Above Law: Karnataka HC Raps Ranveer Singh Over Kantara 'Daiva' Mimicry Row

Ranveer Singh, who is riding on the success of Dhurandhar, approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash a private complaint and the FIR registered against him over allegations that he insulted the sacred Daiva tradition and a deity referenced in Kantara: Chapter 1. The matter was taken up by the court today, where a single-bench judge rapped the actor for mocking religious sentiments before ordering a relief for him in the case.



Hearing in the matter began before the single-judge bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna. Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya appeared for Singh. The judge observed that statements should not hurt the sentiments of any section of people, and no one should speak in a way that hurts religious feelings. “Whether it is Ranveer Singh or anyone else, being a superstar means many people follow you,” the judge said.



Reprimanding the actor for his careless behaviour, the judge said, "You may be Ranveer Singh or anybody. You can't be loose-tongued at all! We will see if there is mens rea (guilty intent). But, being an actor, you have influence on so many people. You have to be responsible. If you are speaking about a deity (you have to do your research), you can't call it a ghost. You have no right to hurt anybody's religious sentiments. You have apologised, but will your apology take back all the words? When actors go on stage and try to do all this, you should exercise restraint. Without having knowledge, you can't say anything. You can't take it so lightly. Super star is not upar (above) law, sir." The bench called Ranveer Singh ‘reckless’ for having no regard towards religious sentiments and for speaking on matters that he does not know.



The advocate appearing for Singh stressed that the action was done without the intent of hurting anyone and that the actor has already issued a public apology for the same. After the hearing, the High Court directed the government not to take any coercive action against Ranveer Singh, subject to the condition that he cooperates with the investigation. The court has directed the government and respondents to file objections. The High Court has postponed the hearing to March 2.

