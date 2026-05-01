Bhooth Bangla: Priyadarshan Breaks Silence On Rift Rumours Between Akshay Kumar And Tabu Over Deleted Scenes

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tabu in the lead roles, Bhooth Bangla hit the big screens on April 17. The horror comedy marked the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. The movie has breached the ₹120 crore mark at the domestic box office. Amid the lukewarm response towards the movie, reports suggested that Tabu is upset with the filmmakers, especially the male lead, for allegedly chopping her role.

As per reports, the actress has shot extensively for the movie, but the makers only used a portion of her in the film. As per the claims, Akshay Kumar was behind the trimmed role of the actress. This, as a result, social media pages alleged that left Tabu upset with her co-star.

However, the film's director, Priyadarshan, put all rumours to rest. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he shared, “I don’t know why and who is spreading this negative news. I am the director of Bhooth Bangla, and I decide what to keep and what not to. The film is a big success, but some are trying to spread negativity. Tabu is not upset at all. I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me. She is happy. Everything she shot for is a part of the film.”



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He added that editing the final cut of the movie was a call taken by him independently, without any interference from the actor. He said, “Also, Akshay didn’t ask me to edit any part; he never does. I do my work with honesty, and every actor comes and sees the film before the release. Whoever is spreading such rumours should be ashamed.”

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