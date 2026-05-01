Ek Din X Review: 'Another Unfaithful Remake By Aamir Khan', Netizens Trash Junaid Khan's Performance, Praise Sai Pallavi

Backed by Aamir Khan, Ek Din hit the big screens on May 1. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi, who will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Son of Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, plays the lead role in the movie, which marks his third release. Despite a strong backing, the movie failed to generate enough buzz among cinegoers.

Watch it or skip it? What is the netizens' verdict on Ek Din?

Social media users who caught the early shows of Ek Din took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share their first impression of the film. While some social media users heaped praises on the romance drama, most found the film ‘disappointing’. The story, screenplay and songs of the movie received a unanimous thumbs up online. However, most reviews criticised the slow narration and lacklustre performance.

Most social media posts about the film centred around the performance of Sai Pallavi. Netizens shared that the actress, who has proven her prowess in movies like Amaran and Premam, is ‘fun to watch' and ‘skilful’. Doubts about her Hindi pronunciation were also put to rest after the film's premiere. Junaid Khan, however, did not receive the generosity. Almost all reviews flagged his performance as ‘dull’. Some even joked that he should stick to OTT roles, implying that he is not cut out for the big screens.



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Social media users also pointed out that the film is another remake by Aamir Khan, which failed to do well. Ek Din is the remake of the Korean film One Day. The actor has previously adapted Forrest Gump as Laal Singh Chaddha, which proved to be a failed venture. Ek Din marks Junaid Khan's third major project as a leading actor. It will also mark Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut. Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film is directed by Sunil Pandey.



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