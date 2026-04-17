Bhooth Bangla X Review: Akshay Kumar Starrer Is 'Full-on Madness Loaded With Horror And Humour,' Say Netizens

Bhooth Bangla X Review: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy has finally debuted on the big screen today, April 17. The film, which marks the reunion of Akshay, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and director Priyadarshan, is receiving positive reviews from the movie buffs who watched the early show. The audience is excited to watch Akshay back in the horror-comedy genre and said they are reliving Bhooth Bhulaiyaa days.

Netizens impressed by Bhooth Bangla

Movie buffs who watched the early show are recommending watching the movie as it offers a complete entertainment package. A user has 3.5 out of 5 and shared that the film is loaded with humour and horror. "The first half is packed with goofy fun and nonstop jokes, with a BIG INTERVAL TWIST, while the second half brings in a slightly darker turn with a backstory that adds weight as well as running time. In the second half, not everything lands perfectly, but when it hits, it’s genuinely funny, and people will enjoy it to the core. Vintage #PRIYADARSHAN is back again. If you are his TRUE FAN, you will enjoy this movie like all his previous films…" read the post.

A trade analyst, Joginder Tuteja, called the film "banger" and expressed his amazement at the twists and turns the film offered.

Taran Adarsh also gave 3.5 stars out of 5 and called the film "Entertainer". "An entertainer that works for most parts... The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure. #BhoothBanglaReview. The initial sequences may give an impression that #BhoothBangla borrows from #RajkumarKohli's massive hit #JaaniDushman but the similarities end with the newly-wed brides being targeted. The humour works, although a few sequences may come across as slightly naughty... It's the eerie atmosphere that forms the backbone, while the attention-grabbing VFX enhances the film's visual appeal," wrote Adarsh.

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"​Bhoot Bangla is actually quite interesting in terms of the lore of Vadhushur and the backstory shown in the second half. It kept me engaged the entire time. The way Priyadarshan presented Vadhushur through VFX wasn't disappointing either," wrote another user.

Bhooth Bangla early estimates

According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy starrer is running across 3,478 shows in India. Since morning, the film has collected a net of ₹1.00 crore, bringing the gross total to ₹1.18 crore. The final opening day collections will be reported by the end of the day.