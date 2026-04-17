After Jana Nayagan, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Leaked Ahead Of Release; Makers Issue Warning Over Sharing Of Clips Online

Leaking of big-budget movies online ahead of the release is becoming a common, the latest film to fall prey is Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. The film, which is in the final stage of production, is facing a leak issue. A major chunk of the movie is being circulated on social media platforms. Now, makers have issued a statement urging users not to repost or share the clip and issued a warning over piracy violations.

'Refrain from using, sharing, or reposting Jailer 2 leak video'

Sun Pictures issued a statement after noticing a major chunk of Jailer 2 leaked online. According to Deccan Herald, the statement reads, "We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of ‘Jailer 2’ is currently being circulated on social media platforms. Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips.

“We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts," it added.

Shah Rukh Khan turns down Jailer 2?

Director Nelson Dilipkumar has assembled a pan-India cast for the sequel, and the hype surrounding this upcoming action comedy is sky high. Rumours have been rife that Shah Rukh Khan, who was supposed to make a cameo in the sequel, has refused to star in the project. It was earlier said that he would play the role of a cop. However, it seems like the plan to get him on board in the sequel has not worked out.

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Apart from the returning star cast of Rajinikanth, Shivarajkumar and Mohanlal, additional cameos in the sequel are of Vijay Sethupathi, Nora Fatehi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and SJ Suryah.