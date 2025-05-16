Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Liver Tumour, To Undergo Major Surgery, Shoaib Ibrahim Expresses Concern Over Son Ruhaan

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar keep their fans updated by sharing a vlog on their day-to-day life. In a recent video, Shoaib shared some concerning news regarding Dipika. He revealed that the actress has been diagnosed with a tumour in her liver and will have to undergo surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He further shared that the couple is worried about their 2-year-old son Ruhaan, as the actress is still breastfeeding him. He urged everyone to pray for Dipika's speedy recovery.

'The tumour is is bigger in size like a tennis ball,' says Shoaib Ibrahim

In the vlog, Shoaib revealed that a few days ago, Dipika complained of a stomach ache, and when they consulted the doctor, the doctor prescribed antibiotics to her. However, after a few days of relief, the actress suffered the pain again, and it was then that the tumour was detected when she underwent several tests. "Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size, like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us," the actor told fans.

He further shared, "We have to do a few more tests, but she will definitely undergo surgery. Doctors have said that the tumour needs to be removed from the body. Since the time Ruhaan is born, he has not been away from Dipika even for more than two hours. We don't know what the situation will be and it is not clear if he will be allowed to meet Dipika immediately after the surgery."

Shoaib asked his fans and followers to pray for Dipika's speedy recovery.