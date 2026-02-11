Bhumi Pednekar Tormented By Trolls Again Over Her 'Stiff Lips' In Daldal

Bhumi Pednekar appears in the lead role in the series Daldal, the first season of which premiered on January 29 on Amazon Prime. Days after the debut of the series on the streaming platform, social media users have caught on to it and are trolling the lead actress; however, none of it concerned her acting. The comments on Bhumi related to her physical appearance, specifically her lips. On the other hand, the series has received mostly positive reviews from critics and netizens alike. Most reviews about the series have appreciated Bhumi's performance in the gripping thriller.

Bhumi Pednekar trolled again

Several reels and posts relating to Bhumi Pednekar's appearance in the show have gone viral online. Social media users took to their X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts to comment on the actress's 'fuller’ lips, which they claimed made her look ‘expressionless’. Taking a jibe at her alleged lip fillers, comments on social media targeted Bhumi, alleging that it made her stiff.

Other comments also mentioned that the attention from the series was fully diverted due to close-up shots of Bhumi in which she appeared to be facing difficulty mouthing her dialogue. Audiences who have seen the actress's previous performances claimed that she was a delight to watch on screen, but changes in her physical appearance have changed that.

