Updated 11 February 2026 at 19:06 IST
Bhumi Pednekar Tormented By Trolls Again Over Her 'Stiff Lips' In Daldal
Days after the debut of Daldal on the Amazon Prime Video, social media users have caught on to it and are trolling the lead actress, Bhumi Pednekar; however, none of it concerned her acting.
- Entertainment News
Bhumi Pednekar appears in the lead role in the series Daldal, the first season of which premiered on January 29 on Amazon Prime. Days after the debut of the series on the streaming platform, social media users have caught on to it and are trolling the lead actress; however, none of it concerned her acting. The comments on Bhumi related to her physical appearance, specifically her lips. On the other hand, the series has received mostly positive reviews from critics and netizens alike. Most reviews about the series have appreciated Bhumi's performance in the gripping thriller.
Bhumi Pednekar trolled again
Several reels and posts relating to Bhumi Pednekar's appearance in the show have gone viral online. Social media users took to their X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts to comment on the actress's 'fuller’ lips, which they claimed made her look ‘expressionless’. Taking a jibe at her alleged lip fillers, comments on social media targeted Bhumi, alleging that it made her stiff.
Other comments also mentioned that the attention from the series was fully diverted due to close-up shots of Bhumi in which she appeared to be facing difficulty mouthing her dialogue. Audiences who have seen the actress's previous performances claimed that she was a delight to watch on screen, but changes in her physical appearance have changed that.
Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Befitting Reply To Trolls Over Her 'Bigger' Lips Amid The Royals Backlash: People Paying Lakhs To Get That
Fans of Bhumi Pednekar and the series continued to sing praises of the plot and also of her performance. This is not the first time the actress has caught netizens' attention over her looks. At the beginning of 2025, the actress said in an interview, You know the most bizarre thing that somebody actually told me was that ‘your lips are too big’”. I said since when is that a problem? I mea,n people pay in lakhs of money to get that done... They can say the most bizarre things. You should just be aware of what you are and not care." The video reseurfaced folloiwng the release of her series The Royals on Netflix, last year.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 11 February 2026 at 19:06 IST