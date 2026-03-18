Big Blow! Dhurandhar 2 Premiere Shows Of Telugu And Tamil Versions Axed, Hindi To Release As Per Schedule?

Dhurandhar 2 makers were banking big time on the premiere shows, but it seems they are set to suffer a major loss. According to the report, the premiere shows for the Tamil and Telugu versions have been cancelled, and only the Hindi version is set to release as per schedule today, March 18. Movie buffs who booked the tickets in advance for these languages are receiving messages from BookMyShow about the initiation of a refund.

Dhurandhar 2 suffers a big blow as Telugu and Tamil premiere shows are cancelled

According to a trade analyst who wrote on X, "#Dhurandhar2 Telugu content has been delayed, and the premieres have been cancelled. Most likely, the Tamil premieres will also be cancelled. Only HINDI version Premieres will happen today. This is a huge blow, especially after receiving a massive response and sensational bookings in both languages."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

It is being said that the content hasn't reached the distributors yet, as subtitles are not in sight. The content will either arrive in the evening or early Thursday.

A user shared a screengrab of the message received from BookMyShow about the cancellation of the Telugu version ticket and refund status.

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(A screengrab from the app)

When checked, the news seems to be true, as in Noida, theatres have retained only the Hindi version and removed other versions.

(A screengrab from the app | Image: BookMyShow)

The premiere shows were supposed to hit the theatres at 3 PM today across India, but with recent information, it seems Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions will not see the day of light before March 19.

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Netizens are upset with the Telugu and Tamil premiere shows of Dhurandhar being cancelled

Soon after the news spread, the netizens expressed their disappointment over the cancellation of premier shows. A user asked, "Who is responsible for this delay Jio studios or CBFC??" Another wrote, "Months back some one had audacity to compare dhar to rajamouli. seriously. SSR never had this problem. he delivers movie on time." A third user requested, "Instead of the dubbed version, it will be good if they can play the Hindi version for today. Will it be possible?"