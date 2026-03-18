Dhurandhar Part 3 Confirmed? Aditya Dhar Teases Post-credit Scene in New Post Urging 'No Spoilers' For Ranveer Singh Starrer

It's Dhurandhar day! Premiere shows of the sequel to Ranveer Singh's starrer will hit big screens at 5 PM today, March 18. Hours before the premiere, the film's director, Aditya Dhar, took to his Instagram account to share a note with the fans of the movie. In the long note, the filmmakers urged cinegoers who watch early shows of the movie not to share any spoilers. In the same post, the director also teased a post-credit scene.

For the unversed, the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, announced the release date of Dhurandhar 2, along with a small glimpse of what to expect from the movie. Amid reports of a third part of the movie being in the works, Aditya Dhar's note has sparked speculations. Fans of the movie are speculating that the sequel will play up to the announcement of Dhurandhar 3. However, nothing of the sort is confirmed by the filmmakers yet. Aditya's note could simply be implying towards a strong post-credit scene or another movie in the series, not necessarily set in Pakistan's Lyari.

The note shared by the director reads, “To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family 5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then You didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive.”



Also Read: Advance Booking: Will Dhurandhar 2 Surpass Pushpa 2's Day 1 Record?

A screengrab of Aditya Dhar's caption | Image: Instagram

Urging for no spoilers for the sequel, the filmmaker added, “So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest. We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt.”



Also Read: Expert Predicts ₹150 Crore Opening For Dhurandhar 2 At Indian Box Office

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