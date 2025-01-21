BIG BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital Days After Stabbing Attack At Home

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: The Bollywood actor has been discharged from the hospital 5 days after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence. He sustained two injuries on his arms and one on his neck. The most serious wound was on his back, near the thoracic spine. Dr Nitin Dange during a press meet explained that the knife went deep into his back, touching the dura and spinal cord but avoiding permanent damage. “A sharp object was lodged inside, which went very deep, touching the dura and the spinal cord, but it has not damaged the spinal cord,” he said.