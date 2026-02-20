Bishnoi Gang Demands ₹10 Crore From Dhurandhar Actor Ranveer Singh Via US Number, Crime Branch Expands Probe

A few weeks ago, Ranveer Singh received a WhatsApp voice note threat, demanding a huge sum. This incident happened days after a firing outside director Rohit Shetty's house in Mumbai. Now, the investigation reveals that the message the actor received came from an American number. A senior officer of Mumbai Police said that the crime branch is contacting the concerned agency of America through the protocol to get information about that number.

(A file photo of Ranveer Singh | Image: Instagram)

Update in Ranveer Singh extortion case

Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation has revealed that Harry Boxer, one of the Bishnoi gang's special operatives, sent a voice note to the Dhurandhar actor demanding an extortion of ₹10 crore. In the preliminary investigation, the voice note has been confirmed to be the voice of Harry Boxer. The crime branch is gathering other evidence.

The police have not registered an FIR in this matter at present, but have started a preliminary inquiry.

Ranveer Singh's security has been increased following this threat, after which the crime branch has recorded the statement of Ranveer Singh's manager.

Apart from Ranveer, actor Ayush Sharma also received a threatening voice threat demanding crores of money.

Update in Ayush Sharma extortion case

Salman Khan's brother-in-law also received a threatening email days after the Ranveer Singh incident. Investigation revealed that the email was sent via Proton Mail, and the emailer claimed to be from the Bishnoi gang. The preliminary information suggests the email originated from Sweden. Further detailed information has been sought from the relevant Swedish agency regarding the email.

The Crime Branch has also recorded the statement of Ayush Sharma's manager.