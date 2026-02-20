Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As 'Gruesome' Raya To Go Against The World To Build An Empire In Gritty Crime Thriller

Toxic A Fairytale for Grown-Ups Teaser: The makers of the Yash starrer have finally unveiled the teaser today, Friday. The over 1-minute clip is gory and introduces a darker world in the mid-20th century Goa. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi, among others, in pivotal roles.

Watch Toxic Teaser

The teaser opens with a back shot where he is shown drinking at the doorstep of a casino door. He as Raya looks sharp, gruesome and rugged, who doesn't flinch in killing a person. In the next frame, he can be seen listening to a mysterious man who is trying to advise him not to be stubborn in making an empire. This doesn't go down well with him, and he rises in rage, killing him with an ash tray, mouthing dialogues "It's not over" and "Until then have some manners".

In between, Yash is seen mercilessly killing people who go against him and building his power. Towards the end, the teaser transports to the past, where Raya goes on a rampage, killing people. The teaser ends with Raya mouthing a dialogue, "I'm home, Daddy".

Interestingly, the teaser doesn't offer a single glimpse of any female stars, including Kiara and Nayanthara.



Toxic's plot leaks

On February 18, the UAE distributor of Toxic, Phars Film, listed the movie on their website. Alongside the movie's listing, cast and release date, the listing also noted the plot of the Yash starrer. According to the website, the movie is set in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s. As per the synopsis on the website, the plot of the movie is, “Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal," an excerpt reads.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.