Black Warrant Actor Zahaan Kapoor Reveals Cousins Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma Were 'Slightly More Distant' From Him

Great-grandson of legendary Bollywood actor Prithviraj Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor created quite a buzz with his acting skills in the series Black Warrant. In a recent interaction, the actor opened up about his relationship and bond with his cousins Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Zahan Kapoor’s dynamics with his cousins Ranbir and Kareena

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zahan Kapoor said “While growing up, we were slightly more distant. My dadaji also made a conscious decision to separate himself, he valued his privacy. As a nuclear family, we value our privacy.”

File photo of Zahan Kapoor | Source: IMDb

He further said, “I have developed a relationship with them nowhere as a young adult because they are my second cousins. So, there is a separation. They are first cousins to each other so their relationship with each other is still closer, But, I have childhood memories with them. The structure of the family is also just big. I did not really have an idea about Ranbir Kapoor before he was actually launched. Of course, I knew Chintu uncle. But, we were so separate. I was living in my world as a young kid. It was around this time when he made his splash with Saawariya in 2007”.

All about Zahan Kapoor

Zahan Kapoor is the grandson of the iconic Shashi Kapoor and the son of Kunal Kapoor and Sheena Sippy. His family background also connects him to cinema legends Prithvi Raj Kapoor and Geoffrey Kendal. His second cousins include renowned Bollywood stars Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

