Bobby Deol's Dignified Response To Claims Of His Character 'Overshadowing' Ranbir Kapoor In Animal Is A Lesson In Camaraderie | Image: X

Animal was the comeback for Bobby Deol and also introduced the world to a never-before-seen avatar of Ranbir Kapoor. Although the action drama faced criticism for allegedly glorifying violence and misogyny, it also earned praise for the cast’s strong performances. After its release, fans nicknamed Bobby “Lord Bobby,” with some even claiming he ‘outshone’ Ranbir during his 15-minute appearance as Abrar Haque. The actor has now responded to these comparisons.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Bobby was asked about a fan’s opinion that Abrar overshadowed RK in the film. He replied, “Aisa kuchh nahi hai. Agar Ranbir ko 3 ghante sambhaalne the, mujhe sirf 15 minute sambhaalne the. Agar Ranbir woh 3 ghante nahi sambhaal paata toh mere 15 minute ka koi value nahi hota.”

When asked about the impact of his role, Bobby explained, “Isliye hua kyunki Ranbir ka character, jis hisaab se Ranbir ne usse perform kiya... agar usne theek se nahi kiya hota naa, toh mera aana, matlab hi nahi rakhta.” He added, “I was lucky that Sandeep... See, an action film, a drama, only works when you have a strong antagonist and a strong protagonist, and they both have to really work towards winning. It can't be, yeh shuru se pata hai ki yeh toh hero hi jeetega. Phir maza nahi aata, audience ko bhi maza nahi aata.”

Ranbir Kapoor was phenomenal in Animal. Yet, Bobby Deol’s role as Abrar Haque stole the spotlight with his electrifying entry on the song Jamal Kudu, even without a single dialogue.