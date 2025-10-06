At 32, BTS Member RM Aka Kim Namjoon Makes Big Revelation About Marriage: You All Might Feel Sad...

BTS member Kim Namjoon, aka RM, recently interacted with his fans on a livestream on Weverse, which went viral as he talked about marriage, kids, and the real-life struggles of women after a wedding. BTS leader expressed his views on how society pressures people, especially women, to follow a certain path, criticising the expectation that they must conform. His progressive perspective has attracted widespread attention both in South Korea and internationally.

RM shares his opinion on marriage, love and kids

RM has always been honest about his thoughts on starting a family. He has even expressed his desire to have a child, a subject many K-pop stars avoid to prevent backlash. His openness has struck a chord with fans who appreciate him speaking candidly about something so natural. His livestream on October 5 followed the same tone and received praise for his thoughtful and kind words.

RM explained that he often feels people are pressured into marriage by society and the media rather than making a personal choice.

“When it comes to marriage, I think a lot of people feel pressured, both by reality and by society. Especially women, since there’s constant pressure from the media and people around them about having kids or other responsibilities. It feels like we’re all being pushed into a mold, but honestly, I just wish people could live life at their own pace. I don’t think there’s a single right answer.”

“From my point of view, if someone can’t handle being alone, then even if they get married, will that really fix things? Because when you’re married, there will still be moments when you want to be alone… that’s just human nature. So I think people who are comfortable being alone can also be good partners when they’re together with someone, and vice versa. But choosing marriage as a way to escape loneliness… I’m not sure that’s the right approach.”

He said that marrying too early might make his fans sad, but living this way could also make him lose interest in the idea altogether.

Talking about his childhood, he shared how he watched his parents build their family. Living just five minutes apart, RM’s mum and dad dated for a long time. By the time they were his age, they already had a three-year-old child, which made him respect them greatly. “Seeing my parents’ 9 years of dating period, naturally thought I'd get married, but I'm already 32 now... if I get married too soon, you all might feel sad, but at this rate, I most probably end up not getting married at all.”

The BTS leader also spoke about raising children, admitting that he finds the idea challenging.

In a livestream, he said, “As for having kids, I really don’t know. I already struggle enough to take care of myself, so raising another life… it doesn’t always go the way you want. Kids have their own personalities. When I think about how much trouble I caused my parents growing up, I can’t help but wonder, ‘What if I have a child like me?’ Ugh, just imagining it… I’d love them, of course, but it would be tough.”

He added, “There’s no right answer to any of this. Married people can only speak from the perspective of being married, and those who aren’t married can only speak from their own experience. Neither truly understands the other. I think we should just take people’s stories and experiences as what they are, their experiences.”