Bobby Deol recently made an unmissable comeback with 2023 release Animal. The role of Abrar Haque in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has given Deol's acting career a fresh lease of life. He will now be marking his Tamil acting debut with Suriya's Kanguva. Also in the works is Deol's Telugu debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK109 and Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Ahead of the same, the actor recently revisited his big Bollywood debut from the 90s - Barsaat.

Bobby Deol quips Shekhar Kapur was scared

Bobby Deol recently made an appearance on a popular Indian chat show, wherein he engaged in a candid conversation with regard to his career. A topic of discussion, was his 1995 Bollywood debut, Barsaat. At the time of filming, Barsaat had gone through a slight hiccup when the original director Shekhar Kapur opted out of the project. Commenting on the same, Bobby quipped that Kapur was in all probability, scared of his "legacy", referring to his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol's illustrious film careers.

He said, "Maybe that's why Shekhar ran away. Shekhar Kapur. He was scared. But then Raj directed the film. But I never thought I was under pressure." Not many know, that Shekhar Kapur had in fact, already shot a scene before he decided to quit the film for reasons unknown.

How did Barsaat fare at the box office?

Bobby Deol still ended up debuting with Barsaat, which featured Twinkle Khanna as his love interest. The film was received rather well at the time of its release and ended up earning ₹29 crores at the box office. Produced by Dharmendra's Vijayta Films, Barsaat also starred Raj Babbar, Mukesh Khanna, and Danny Denzongpa in key roles.

Separately, post opting out of the project, Shekhar Kapur proceeded to shoot his keynote project, Bandit Queen which won him many a accolade. The director is currently rebooting his 1983 blockbuster Masoom, titled Masoom: A New Generation.