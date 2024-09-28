Published 11:14 IST, September 28th 2024
Bollywood Box Office: Devara Opens Strong, Stree 2 Dips Below ₹1 Crore Mark For 1st Time In 44 Days
Devara Part 1, featuring Jr NTR Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, sprung a surprise with its Hindi collections, proving to be a formidable opponent for Stree 2.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara and Stree 2 are running in cinema halls | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:14 IST, September 28th 2024