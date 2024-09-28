sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |

Published 11:14 IST, September 28th 2024

Bollywood Box Office: Devara Opens Strong, Stree 2 Dips Below ₹1 Crore Mark For 1st Time In 44 Days

Devara Part 1, featuring Jr NTR Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, sprung a surprise with its Hindi collections, proving to be a formidable opponent for Stree 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Devara and Stree 2 are running in cinema halls
Devara and Stree 2 are running in cinema halls | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:14 IST, September 28th 2024