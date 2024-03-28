Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth surprised their fans by getting engaged in a hush-hush affair. While the couple made headlines for their secret wedding festivities, Bollywood is no stranger to celebrities tying the knot away from the spotlight. Most recently, Taapsee Pannu is reported to have tied the knot with boyfriend Mathias in a private ceremony in Udaipur. Take a look at other celebrities who decided to keep their wedding an intimate affair.

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth

On March 28, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their relationship official by sharing a photo from their intimate engagement ceremony. On March 27 it was reported that Aditi Rao Hydari and her long-time boyfriend Siddarth have tied the knot in a hush-hush affair. The couple took to their Instagram account to share first photos confirming the news that they are engaged. Aditi shared the photo with the caption, “He said yes! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” As per reports, the couple got married at Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district in Telangana.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe

One of the most recent secret weddings of Bollywood was of Taapsee Pannu with her badminton player boyfriend Mathias Boe. While the couple has not made the news official yet, reports suggest that they have tied the knot in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended by her close friends and family. Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati were amongst the many who attended the wedding. As per media reports, Taapsee Pannu will soon throw a reception party for her friends and colleagues in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor after their court wedding | Image: PTI

In October 2019, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan too shocked their fans with a secret court wedding. while it was common information that the actors were dating, their wedding was kept under the wraps. However, they had a quite wedding and sealed the deal by signing court documents followed by an intimate reception attended by close friends and family members only.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Official wedding photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif | Image: Instagram

One of the most low-profile weddings in the industry was of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in 2017. The couple tied the knot in Lake Como in Italy in a dreamy ceremony. Their wedding followed the no-phone policy with no one in the know about their nuptials. The couple themselves shared the photos from their wedding ceremony, breaking the news to the world and their fans.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Official wedding photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif | Image: Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their relationship under wraps despite several speculations of their budding romance. The couple only made their relationship official by sharing their wedding photos on social media. The couple tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan in the presence of family and close friends.

Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra

The axe director-producer from YRF Aditya Chopra is known to shy away from the public and be hesitant in face camera. As a consequence, his wedding, too was an extremely private affair far, far away from the public eye. His wedding with Rani Mukerji in 2014 can be traced to one of the first secret weddings in the industry. As per some media reports, only 20 people are said to be in attendance at the affair.

John Abraham-Priya

A file photo of John Abraham with his wife | Image: Instagram

Another wedding news that shocked netizens was of the actor John Abraham. Following his very public breakup with actress Bipasha Basu, the Dhoom fame tied the knot with Priya in an intimate affair in 2013. He informed the world about his marital status only in 2014 in a New Year post, revealing both the name and face of his wife.