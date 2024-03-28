×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

Aditi Rao Hydari Gets Enagaged To Longtime Boyfriend Siddharth, Shares First Photo

In the photo, both Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth can be seen flaunting their rings as they posed for the camera.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditi
Aditi | Image:Aditi
  • 2 min read
Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth are now officially engaged. The couple has shared the first photos from their engagement ceremony. The actors have been dating for several years now and they have now officially announced the relationship. 

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth share first photos from engagement ceremony 

On March 27 it was reported that Aditi Rao Hydari and her long time boyfriend Siddarth have tied the knot in a hush-hush affair. The couple took to their Instagram account to share first photos confirming the news that they are engaged. Aditi shared the photo with the caption, “He said yes! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” 

In the photo the couple could be seen flaunting their rings. The selfie was seemingly taken at a picturesque location. As per reports, the couple got married at Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district in Telangana.

All you need to know about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's hush-hush wedding

It was earlier reported that Aditi and Siddharth have tied the knot officially. However, now the couple has cleared the air that they are only engaged as yet. As per reports, the Heeramandi actress maternal grandfather was the last ruler of Wanaparthy Sansthanam. The ceremony was done as per Hindi rituals and was attended by their family and close friends. Just like their relationship, the couple kept their wedding ceremony private. So we will have to wait for the couple to officially confirm the news.

Aditi Rao Hydari even gave Heeramandi event held in Mumbai last night a miss. The event host at the evening, confirmed the that actress is not in attendance as she is getting married. The video began doing rounds on social media immediately and the actress has now confirmed the news herself. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

