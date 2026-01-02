Bollywood Debuts In 2026: Simar Bhatia, Yashvardhan Ahuja, Aman Indra Kumar, More New Faces To Look Out For

The new year 2026 has just begun, and the first movie Ikkis has made a promising start at the box office. The movie stars two debutants on the big screen. Well, this year, the audience will get to see several new faces in Bollywood making to the silver screen. So, we have brought you the list of fresh faces that you'll see lighting up big screens in Bollywood this year.

Simar Bhatia

Akshay Kumar's niece made her grand acting debut with director Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress earned positive reviews for her performance in the movie.

Medha Rana

The actress will be making her debut in Bollywood with the highly anticipated movie Border 2, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will be playing his love interest in the movie. It will hit the theatres in this Republic Day weekend on January 23.

Aman Indra Kumar

Filmmaker and producer Indra Kumar's son Aman was earlier supposed to make his acting debut with Tera Yaar Hoom Main. It was supposed to release in 2025, but was pushed. Now, he will be making his debut alongside Akanksha Sharma in the untitled film directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

Advertisement

Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava

Aanand L Rai will be launching two newcomers in the film Nakhrewaalii, which is being released under his production house. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in July 2024, but was pushed to Valentine's Day 2025. Later, the makers again postponed the release. Now, the movie is eyeing to release in 2026.

Yashvardhan Ahuja

Govinda's son Yashvardhan will be making his acting debut with the rom-com directed by Sajid Khan. More information regarding the project is yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Agastya Nanda

You must be wondering why Agastya is in the list. Well, he may have made an acting debut with The Archies, but Ikkis, which released on January 1, is his first film to release in the theatres. His performance earned rave reviews from the audience, with everyone calling him the perfect fit for the role.

Sreeleela

She is one of the known faces in the South; however, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's untitled romantic drama alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie is expected to hit the theatres this Valentine's Day.

Sai Pallavi