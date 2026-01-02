Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi To Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor: Fresh On-screen Pairs To Look Out For In 2026 | Image: X

After a bouncy year for Hindi cinema with hits like Saiyaara and Dhurandhar, 2026 is set to be just as thrilling. Several first-time on-screen pairings will take centre stage. Here are some of the most exciting new duos to watch out for this year.

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi makes her Hindi film debut this year with Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana, where she plays Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram. A leaked set photo last year excited audiences, who were eager to see two of the most talented actors of their generation share the screen.

Vedang Raina-Sharvari

Vedang Raina and Sharvari will work together for the first time in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming directorial. The team completed the film’s first shooting schedule in Punjab. Before starting the shoot, the duo visited the Golden Temple and shared glimpses as they offered prayers and sought blessings.

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela

Kartik Aaryan plays the lead opposite Sreeleela in Anurag Basu’s intense love story, marking her Bollywood debut. The makers had planned the film for a 2025 release, but they have pushed it to this year, and the release date is still awaited.

Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi

The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla to feature Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi for the first time. After showcasing her comic timing in Bhool Chuk Maaf last year, it will be exciting to watch her step into the classic Akshay-Priyadarshan comedy space.

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur step into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic universe with Do Deewane Seher Mein. The film’s first look has already stirred excitement among fans, and with both actors known for their strength in love stories, their on-screen chemistry stands out as the film’s biggest highlight.

Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri

Shahid Kapoor returns to the action genre with Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo. The film also marks his first on-screen collaboration with Triptii Dimri, adding to the excitement.

Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are starring together for the first time in action-sports drama Peddi. The film’s first song has already turned into a hit and highlights the strong chemistry between the two actors. Buchi Babu directs the project, which is set to release in theatres on March 27, 2026.

Yash-Kiara Advani

KGF star Yash returns to the big screen with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Kiara Advani. Geetu Mohandas directs this period gangster drama. The film releases on March 19 and will face a box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur

Adivi Sesh teams up with Mrunal Thakur for the first time in the pan-India action romance thriller Dacoit. Shaneil Deo directs the film, which hits cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Ananya Panday-Lakshya

Lakshya and Ananya Panday make their first on-screen appearance together in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. Dharma Productions backs the film, with Vivek Soni at the helm. The makers plan an April 2026 release.

Abhay Verma-Rasha Thadani

Abhay Verma stars alongside Rasha Thadani in Laikey Laikaa, a romantic action film. The makers aim for a Summer 2026 release, although they have not announced the official date yet.

Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav

Shanaya Kapoor joins Adarsh Gourav in Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The team has completed shooting, with the film slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release. The official release date has yet to be announced.