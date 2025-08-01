Bollywood Movies Releasing In Theatres In August 2025: War 2, Param Sundari, Son Of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 And More To Watch

We have entered the eighth month of the year, which is August. From romance and action to drama, theatres have lined up movies in all genres. On August 1, the box office witnessed a three-way clash at the box office with Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 and Ajey: The Untold Story of Yogi. Another clash will be between Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and the Hindi version of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie The Powerhouse on August 14, coinciding with Independence Day. The month, which opened on a comedy and drama note, will conclude on a romantic note with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari.

Son Of Sardaar 2

In the film, a man (Ajay Devgn) pretends to be a war hero to help a couple (Roshni Walia and Sahil Mehta) win their parents' approval for their marriage. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait and Neeru Bajwa, among others. The film released today, August 1, in the theatres.

Dhadak 2

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the film is a searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in. It is a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). The film hit the theatres today.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

Inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, the film explores the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Directed by Ravindra Gautam, Anant Joshi plays the titular role in the film. It released in the theatres today.

Heer Express

A family drama directed by Yogesh Verma, starring Niharica Raizada, Rohit Chaudhary, and Pankaj Jha in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 8.

Andaaz 2

A triangular love story unfolds with emotional depth and quiet intensity, blending contemporary relationships with a touch of timeless charm. It explores how connection, choice, and longing shape the bonds we form in a fast-paced world. The film stars Aayush Kumar, Akaisha Vats and Natasha Fernandez in lead roles. The romantic drama is slated to hit the theatres on August 8.

War 2

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will witness an epic clash between Hrithik Roshan's character Major Kabir Dhaliwal and Jr NTR's Vikram. It also stars Kiara Advani as the daughter of Sunil Luthra, Kavya Luthra. Both Hrithik and Jr NTR will be fighting to protect the nation. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 14.

Coolie The Powerhouse

A man’s life is shaped by a relentless pursuit of vengeance, driven by a desire to right past wrongs from his youth. His journey reveals the emotional and moral weight of a vendetta that defines his every step. Starring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 14.

Param Sundari