Kiara Advani Offers A Sneak Peek Inside Her Special 34th Birthday With Husband Sidharth Malhotra, Her Newborn Baby Girl And Family | PHOTO

Kiara Advani turned a year older on July 31, and on this day, she received birthday wishes from her loved ones from across the globe. It marks her first birthday after welcoming her newborn baby girl. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to thank her well-wishers for the birthday wishes and shared a photo of a cake, which is dedicated to motherhood. She also penned a heartfelt note and expressed feeling "incredibly grateful and blessed".

Inside Kiara Advani's 34th birthday celebrations

Taking to her social media handle, Kiara shared a photo offering a sneak peek into the celebrations and called it her "most special birthday". It is a white-themed cake with a mother holding her baby wrapped in a pink cloth. The message on the cake reads, "Happy BDay Ki. Wonderful Mama!" In the caption, she revealed that she was surrounded by the love of her life - her baby, husband Sidharth Malhotra and her parents. "With both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead. Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes," the note further reads.

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Aww happiest birthday Kiara! Shine on babe." Another wrote, "The most special time for sure, the most precious birthday, both of you being new parents and both of your movies coming out this month!!!" A third user wrote, "Cutest birthday cake ever."

How did Sidharth Malhotra wish Kiara Advani on her birthday?

Sidharth shared a photo from their Europe vacation that shows Kiara walking down the street in a pink bodycon dress paired with matching footwear and tinted sunglasses. Sidharth's birthday note reads, "My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love," followed by a heart emoticon.

Kiara Advani is gearing up for War 2