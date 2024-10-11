sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 10:54 IST, October 12th 2024

Bollywood's MeToo Voices Suppressed? Konkona Sen Sharma Says Sexual Harassment Cases Unreported

Konkona Sen Sharma opened up about unfair gender dynamics in the film industry and pointed out that the sets are based on caste, gender and class.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A file photo of Konkona Sen Sharma.
A file photo of Konkona Sen Sharma. | Image: Konkona Sen Sharma/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:27 IST, October 11th 2024