Boney Kapoor Breaks Silence On Varun Dhawan’s Exit Rumours, Confirms 'No Entry Mein Entry Not Shelved'

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh were supposed to play the lead roles in Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2. However, recent reports claim that the comedy film might have undergone a complete cast reshuffle. A day earlier, reports suggested that the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor has also left the sequel to the 2005 hit after Diljit Dosanjh. Now, producer Boney Kapoor has finally addressed all the rumours surrounding his upcoming film, clarifying Varun’s exit rumours and whether the movie has been shelved or not.

In an interview with DNA, the producer confirmed that Varun Dhawan has not exited the project, stating, "We are making No Entry Mein Entry, and Varun and Arjun are very much in the film. We are in active discussions to lock our other hero and the rest of the cast." Kapoor made it clear that No Entry 2 is definitely happening. The team will now look for Diljit’s replacement and finalise the leading ladies.

The film was initially announced with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. However, following the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, reports claimed that Diljit stepped away from the project due to scheduling issues.

As per the publication’s report, Boney earlier revealed that No Entry 2 would feature ten heroines and be produced on a grand scale. The film will mark a fresh chapter in the franchise that began with Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan. Like the original, Part 2 will also be directed by Anees Bazmee.