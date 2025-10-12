No Entry 2 Hits Roadblock Again, Varun Dhawan Drops Out Of Sequel After Diljit Dosanjh

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh were supposed to play the lead roles in Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2. However, producer Boney Kapoor allegedly confirmed that the Naina singer left the film due to creative differences. Now, new reports suggest that the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari star has also stepped away from the sequel to the 2005 hit. The latest update indicates that the comedy film will reportedly undergo a complete cast reshuffle.

Varun Dhawan walks out of No Entry 2?

According to a Mid-Day report, a source close to the production revealed, "Now Varun’s dates are locked for Bhediya 2. We're figuring out the new combinations. Arjun Kapoor is still very much on board." Reports indicate that Dhawan will only be available by mid-2026, so the makers are now expected to look for two new actors to join Arjun.

Although there is no official confirmation about Varun’s exit yet, sources claim that Diljit’s departure has "made things a bit complicated" for the film.

So far, Varun has not commented on his reported exit from No Entry 2.

Earlier this year, while announcing the project, Boney Kapoor reportedly told a media outlet that the previous cast would not return and that Diljit, Varun, and Arjun would headline the film. However, it now appears that things are not going as planned. He also mentioned that the team is in the process of casting ten female actors for the project.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming movies

On the work front, Dhawan recently appeared in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra.