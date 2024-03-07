×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 7th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Boney Kapoor Opens Up About Ajay Devgn Starrer Maidaan Being Delayed

Addressing Maidaan's five-year delay, producer Boney Kapoor, at the trailer launch event shared how the team overcame the crisis despite suffering losses.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn Maidaan
A poster of Maidaan | Image:IANS
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Finally, the makers of Maidaan have unveiled its trailer during a grand event in Mumbai today, March 7. The film went on floors in 2019 and was expected to release later that year. However,, it experienced long delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Mumbai cyclone. Addressing the five-year delay, producer Boney Kapoor at the launch shared how they overcame the crisis.

Boney Kapoor opens up about Maidaan being delayed multiple times

Kapoor shared that they were in the midst of a crisis which the entire world was facing. After things started getting back to normal, they had an opportunity to shoot but whenever they came together, a lockdown would be imposed. This happened to them thrice.

(Ajay Devgn at trailer launch | Image: Varinder Chawla)

"During the lockdown, they had Maidaan sets standing in Madh (an area in Mumbai) for around three and a half years. When we would get a window to shoot, we had all the players and technicians coming from all over the world. They would land here, shoot a match for maybe eight-ten days and there would be a lockdown again. This happened to us thrice,” Boney Kapoor said.

(Ajay Devgn at trailer launch | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Despite a huge loss, the Maidaan team didn't lose patience

Boney Kapoor added that they suffered losses when the film's set was destroyed during the Mumbai cyclone in 2019. However, he is glad that during the tough times technicians didn’t lose patience and were eager to complete the film. “In all this, it was not only about hard work but also about having patience. As a team we, didn’t lose patience and I am glad we didn’t,” he concluded.

(A poster of Maidaan | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Maidaan | Image: Instagram)

Maidaan is finally releasing after 5 years on Eid, which is in early April. It will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Published March 7th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

