Boney Kapoor Opens Up About Ajay Devgn Starrer Maidaan Being Delayed
Addressing Maidaan's five-year delay, producer Boney Kapoor, at the trailer launch event shared how the team overcame the crisis despite suffering losses.
Finally, the makers of Maidaan have unveiled its trailer during a grand event in Mumbai today, March 7. The film went on floors in 2019 and was expected to release later that year. However,, it experienced long delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Mumbai cyclone. Addressing the five-year delay, producer Boney Kapoor at the launch shared how they overcame the crisis.
Boney Kapoor opens up about Maidaan being delayed multiple times
Kapoor shared that they were in the midst of a crisis which the entire world was facing. After things started getting back to normal, they had an opportunity to shoot but whenever they came together, a lockdown would be imposed. This happened to them thrice.
"During the lockdown, they had Maidaan sets standing in Madh (an area in Mumbai) for around three and a half years. When we would get a window to shoot, we had all the players and technicians coming from all over the world. They would land here, shoot a match for maybe eight-ten days and there would be a lockdown again. This happened to us thrice,” Boney Kapoor said.
Despite a huge loss, the Maidaan team didn't lose patience
Boney Kapoor added that they suffered losses when the film's set was destroyed during the Mumbai cyclone in 2019. However, he is glad that during the tough times technicians didn’t lose patience and were eager to complete the film. “In all this, it was not only about hard work but also about having patience. As a team we, didn’t lose patience and I am glad we didn’t,” he concluded.
Maidaan is finally releasing after 5 years on Eid, which is in early April. It will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
