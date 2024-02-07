Advertisement

Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated sports drama Maidaan is gearing up for an Eid release. The Amit Sharma directorial is now raising eyebrows due to the film not being dubbed in Bengali. Maidaan is a sports drama whose setting and characters are deeply rooted in Bengal. Here is the real reason behind this decision of the makers.

What is Maidaan's connection with Bengal?

Maidaan's narrative unfolds against the backdrop of Bengal, featuring a story deeply rooted in the state. Boasting local actors and a central theme of football, the film explores the life of renowned football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The character of coach Syed Abdul Rahim is being played by Ajay Devgn. However, contrary to expectations the film will be released solely in Hindi foregoing a Bengali version.

A cast member from Maidaan reveals the truth

In a recent interview, actor Rudranil Ghosh who is a significant part of Maidaan's cast shed light on the decision to exclude a Bengali dub. Ghosh emphasized the emotional connection many people have with the film and clarified that it will be released in three languages other than Hindi, catering to regions in South India where Hindi may not be well understood. He asserted that Bengali audiences are accustomed to Hindi films. Rudranil Ghosh also clarified that the term Maidaan in the film refers to football grounds, not specifically Kolkata's iconic Maidaan.

Rudranil Ghosh highlighted that despite the absence of a Bengali version, Maidaan retains a touch of Bengal in its poster, incorporating elements like trams and Lili Biscuit. He emphasized that the film is not limited to Kolkata's Maidaan but revolves around the broader realm of football. While Bengali audiences won't experience the film in their language, Ghosh reassured that Maidaan includes numerous Bengali dialogues preserving a local connection.

Ghosh pointed out the robust performance of Hindi films in Bengal, citing examples like Pathaan, Dunki, and Animal which garnered favorable responses. Despite the absence of a dubbed version, the film aims to maintain a connection with Bengal through its narrative nuances and local references.

