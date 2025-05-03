Boney Kapoor Pens Emotional Note After Mom Nirmal Surinder Kapoor's Death, Says 'She Lived A Full And Joyful Life'

Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, died on Friday, May 2, due to age-related illness. She was 90. In the evening, the family brought the mortal remains to their house where Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anushla and Shikhar Pahariya were snapped. Early Saturday, Boney Kapoor issued a statement on his Instagram handle, informing his followers of the same.

Boney Kapoor issues statement after mother Nirmal Surinder Kapoor's death

The statement reads, "Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories."

"Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts--forever cherished, forever missed. Boney, Anil, Reena, Sanjay, Sunita, Sandeep, Maheep, Mohit, Akshay, Sonam, Arjun, Rhea, Harshvarrdhan, Anshula, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, Jahaan, Antara, Anand, Aashita, Karan Thea, Vayu, Ayra, Yuvaan," he concluded his note.

He shared the post with a caption, "Maa".

Last year in September, Nirmal Kapoor turned 90, and the whole Kapoor family came together to celebrate the milestone. Anil Kapoor shared a post for his mother, along with a couple of pictures with his mom on Instagram. He wrote, "90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy!"

Celebs arrive to pay their last respect to Nirmal Kapoor

On Saturday morning, celebs were snapped arriving to pay their last respect to Nirmal Kapoor and offer condolences to the grieving family. Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Harsh Varrdhan were snapped at Nirmal Kapoor's residence.

The last rites will happen today, May 3.