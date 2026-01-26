Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Starrer Becomes Fastest Film Of 2026 To Enter ₹100 Crore Club In India, Mints ₹158.5 Crore Worldwide

Border 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol starrer had a stellar opening weekend. The war drama, which co-stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, managed to surpass the ₹100 crore mark in just three days, becoming the first Bollywood movie of 2026. It is also the first film in Indian cinema to earn over ₹100 crore in the opening weekend this year. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film opened to positive reviews with critics praising the performance of Varun, Diljit and Ahan, calling Sunny a legendary performer.

Border 2 box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a 49.32 per cent hike on Sunday, collecting ₹54.5 crore at the box office. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹121 crore in India. The gross collection in India stands at ₹142.5 crore, while overseas the movie earned ₹16 crore, taking the worldwide total to ₹158.5 crore.

Border 2 had an overall 61.14 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with maximum footfall recorded during evening shows (77.03 per cent). Maximum occupancy was registered in Chennai (85 per cent). The film benefited from the extended Republic Day weekend, and Monday is anticipated to see an increase in ticket sales. Unlike typical Mondays, this one is special because it is a holiday in celebration of Republic Day. As a result, many people may choose to spend their day at the theatres watching Border 2.

Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty's mention in Border 2 makes fans nostalgic

Border 2 is filled with moments of nostalgia and recall to scenes that live in the collective memory of a generation, even 28 years later. Especially during the scenes when Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler (played by Sunny Deol) reflects on the soldiers he lost to the bloodshed, audiences can feel the connection to the characters from the original movie through him. Towards the end of the film, the creators clearly emphasise this nostalgic appeal.

In a scene before the climax, Fateh Singh and his wife Simi Kaler, played by Mona Singh, visit a Gurudwara in memory of their son, a soldier they lost to war. It is when Fateh Singh looks up to pray that he sees visuals of all those he lost previously. Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Puneet Issar and Sudesh Berry's characters appear dressed in uniform, smiling at Singh. The brief glimpse takes fans back to the 1997 movie in which their characters added the gravitas and heavy emotions to the war drama. However, reports suggest that the actors did not shoot the scene themselves. The makers employed AI tools to generate the emotional montage. The scene is followed by glimpses of Diljit Dosanjh's Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon and Ahan Shetty's Lt. Cdr. MS Rawat.