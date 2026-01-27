Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol Starrer Scores ₹59 Crore Haul On Monday, Nears ₹200 Crore Mark

Border 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol starrer is enjoying a good reception in the theatres, helping the business in the domestic market. The film benefited from the Republic Day holiday on Monday, witnessing an 8.26 per cent spike in the daily collection. The film opened at ₹30 crore, and since then, it has been climbing the ladder. On the second day, it earned ₹36.5 crore, and on the third day, it collected ₹54.5 crore, surpassing the ₹100 crore mark. On Monday, the movie approached the ₹200 crore mark, and it is anticipated that it will surpass this milestone before the end of its opening week. This success is expected to help recover the ₹275 crore investment made in the film.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹59 crore at the box office in India. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹180 crore. The total gross of India is ₹212.4 crore. Overseas, the film minted ₹27 crore, taking the worldwide total to ₹239.4 crore. The sequel appeal and the nostalgia factor with the Sandese Aate Hain song have seemingly aided the healthy business of Border 2. However, the real test would be on Tuesday, a weekday.

Border 2 had an overall 64.27 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with maximum footfall witnessed during evening shows (79.90 per cent). The film registered maximum occupancy in Chennai (80.50 per cent).

Helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and J.P. Films, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Midnight shows added for Border 2 after a strong start

According to Bollywood Hungama, the cinema chain MovieMax has organised post-midnight screenings of the war drama in its key locations. Other cinema chains and single-screen theatres are likely to follow this trend, as the demand for the film is significant and is expected to increase further due to positive reviews.