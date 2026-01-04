Border 2 Cast Fees: Sunny Deol Takes Home ₹50 Cr, Know How Much Diljit Dosanjh, Ahaan Shetty And Varun Dhawan Were Paid

The much-anticipated 2026 film Border 2 will release in cinemas on January 23, 2026, just days ahead of Republic Day. Inspired by the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film portrays the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Sunny Deol returns to the franchise, joined by Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan. Nearly three decades after the original film, the sequel is gearing up for its theatrical release. Here is a look at the reported fees earned by the cast of Border 2.

Sunny Deol

According to reports, Sunny Deol received the highest pay for the film, earning ₹50 crore for his role. He also featured in the original film.

Varun Dhawan

Besides Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh also received substantial fees for their strong performances in the upcoming film. Varun Dhawan reportedly charged between ₹8-10 crore. Notably, the Main Tera Hero actor remains widely recognised for his action-packed roles.

Diljit Dosanjh

According to the same Asianet News report, Diljit Dosanjh earned ₹4-5 crore for the project.

Besides the lead role in Border 2, the film also features Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana in supporting roles. Although media outlets have not disclosed their exact fees, they reportedly received substantial remuneration.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.