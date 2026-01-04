Updated 4 January 2026 at 14:24 IST
Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali Confirm Divorce After 16 Years Of Marriage, Share Official Statement Announcing Seperation
After months of speculation, television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have confirmed parting ways. The couple, who tied the knot 16 years ago, are parents to three children, their biological daughter Tara and adopted children Khushi and Rajveer.
Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij | Image: instagram
Published On: 4 January 2026 at 14:24 IST