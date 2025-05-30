Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh To Commence Shooting With Sunny Deol And Varun Dhawan Next Month, Film's Production Timeline Revealed

The 1997 blockbuster Border movie's sequel, Border 2 went on floors in November 2024 and since then, shooting has been commenced at full speed. In 2024, Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta joined forces for the biggest war film and revealed its star-studded cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. According to recent reports, Amar Singh Chamkila actor will join the shoot in June alongside Sunny Deol.

Diljit Dosanjh to start Border 2 shooting in June

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the publication revealed that Diljit Dosanjh will begin shooting in June alongside Sunny Deol.

The report states, “Diljit Dosanjh plays a very interesting part in Border, bringing in the heart to the tale of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. He begins his journey on Border 2 on June 10 and will be shooting the sequences with Sunny Deol in the first leg.” The source further mentioned that he will film with Varun Dhawan during the second leg, starting in July.

“Diljit shares powerful moments with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. His character also has a strong backstory,” added the source. Anurag Singh aims to complete filming Border 2 by 10 August. “While Sunny Deol plans to finish shooting most of his role by the end of June, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan are expected to wrap up their parts by August 2025,” the source concluded.

When will Border 2 hit the cinema?