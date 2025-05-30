Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh To Commence Shooting With Sunny Deol And Varun Dhawan Next Month, Film's Production Timeline Revealed

Updated May 30th 2025, 16:07 IST
The 1997 blockbuster Border movie's sequel, Border 2 went on floors in November 2024 and since then, shooting has been commenced at full speed. In 2024, Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta joined forces for the biggest war film and revealed its star-studded cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. According to recent reports, Amar Singh Chamkila actor will join the shoot in June alongside Sunny Deol.
According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the publication revealed that Diljit Dosanjh will begin shooting in June alongside Sunny Deol.
The report states, “Diljit Dosanjh plays a very interesting part in Border, bringing in the heart to the tale of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. He begins his journey on Border 2 on June 10 and will be shooting the sequences with Sunny Deol in the first leg.” The source further mentioned that he will film with Varun Dhawan during the second leg, starting in July.
“Diljit shares powerful moments with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. His character also has a strong backstory,” added the source. Anurag Singh aims to complete filming Border 2 by 10 August. “While Sunny Deol plans to finish shooting most of his role by the end of June, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan are expected to wrap up their parts by August 2025,” the source concluded.
Also Read: Drishyam 3 Confirmed! Ajay Devgn To Return As Vijay Salgaonkar In Crime-thriller, Panorama Studios' Letter To Bombay Stock Exchange Goes Viral
Border 2 is set to release on Republic Day 2026. The film serves as a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border and is anticipated to be Indian cinema's grandest war film. Like its predecessor, the story is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The iconic anthem Sandese Aate Hai returns in Border 2, now performed by Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published May 30th 2025, 16:02 IST