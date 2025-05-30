Drishyam 3 Confirmed! Ajay Devgn To Return As Vijay Salgaonkar In Crime-thriller, Panorama Studios' Letter To Bombay Stock Exchange Goes Viral

Updated May 30th 2025, 13:56 IST
After Mohanlal, the Hindi filmmakers have confirmed the third instalment of Ajay Devgn's starrer Drishyam. The film will be produced by Panorama Studios International Limited, and they have agreed with Digital 18 Media Private Limited to bring the gritty crime thriller to life. Panorama's letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is doing the rounds on the internet that Abhishek Pathak will helm the directorial reigns of the film.
A user has shared Panorama's letter dated May 29 on his X handle that is addressed to the Bombay Stock Exchange. Under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, Panorama confirms that Drishyam 3 is in active production. It further states that Ajay will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, and Abhishek Pathak will return as a director, who helmed the previous instalment - Drishyam 2.
Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Ajay Devgn might start with the filming of the film in July-August, and to keep the audience hooked, the writers have added several twists and turns in the screenplay.
The actor was last seen in Raid 2, which performed well at the box office and was ranked second second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. On the 20th day at the box office, the film crossed the ₹200 mark with a collection of ₹201–208 crore. Now, the actor has moved on to his next projects - Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, which are scheduled to release later this year. A few weeks ago, he completed the shoot of Dhamaal 4, which will release in 2026.
