Border 2 Inches Closer To ₹300 Crore Mark In India In 3rd Weekend, But Collection Continues To Decline

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer war drama released on January 23 and made the most of its Republic Day weekend theatrical debut. Currently in its third weekend, the film continues to witness reduced footfalls and collections. Nevertheless, Border 2 is slowly inching towards the ₹300 crore mark in India and has managed to emerge as the first Bollywood hit of the year.

After 15 days, here's Border 2 box office report

Border 2 earned ₹224.25 crore in its first week of release and ₹70.15 crore in the second week. On day 15, Border 2 collected ₹2.31 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹296.71 crore nett in India. The domestic gross has gone past ₹352.30 crore. Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, released on January 30, has not been able to give a fight to Border 2 and is struggling at below ₹30 crore collections in 8 days.

After Gadar 2 and Jaat, Border 2 has emerged as another hit for Sunny Deol | Image: X

The new releases - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run and Vadh 2 - have not been able to collectively earn ₹1 crore, indicating that these films too have also not affected the biz of Border 2. It seems like the viewer interest in the movie is waning. However, the coming Saturday and Sunday remain crucial.

A sequel to Sunny Deol’s 1997 blockbuster Border, directed by JP Dutta, the sequel released in theatres on January 23. Border 2 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. After completing its theatrical run, Border 2 will stream on Netflix.