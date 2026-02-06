The Housemaid On OTT: Know When And Where To Watch Sydney Sweeney's Blockbuster Mystery Thriller

The Housemaid On OTT: Mystery thriller The Housemaid was one of the most commercially successful Hollywood films released last year. Made on a modest budget of $35 million, it minted over $300 million globally. Its success has also led to a sequel getting greenlit and Sydney and Michele Morrone will return in part 2. Meanwhile, those who missed out on watching The Housemaid in cinema halls will be able to stream it online soon.

When is The Housemaid releasing on OTT in India?

The Housemaid has already made its digital debut abroad. On February 12, it will begin streaming in India. However, for now, the movie will be available on rent. Ahead of Valentine's day, The Housemaid will begin streaming on various platforms - Prime Video, Apple TV, Google/YouTube and BookMyShow Stream. Interested viewers will have to shell out ₹499 to stream The Housemaid for now. There is no available information about when it will stream for free for app subscribers. The movie has already peaked on streaming charts in the US and other countries.

Also read: SSR Becomes Highest Paid Indian Director With Varanasi Masterstroke

Advertisement

The Housemaid will be available for rent in India from Feb 12 | Image: X

In India, a long sexual scene featuring Sydney and Brandon Sklenar was completely cut from the theatrical cut. It is expected that the uncensored version will stream on OTT.

What is The Housemaid about?

The plot follows Milly Calloway (Sydney Sweeney), who responds to an advertisement from wealthy Nina Winchester (Amanda Seyfried) for a live-in housemaid. Milly has a “past” and is trying to rebuild her life by working jobs. However, to Milly’s surprise, despite her past, Nina hires her. She comes to live with the family, which also includes her dashing husband Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), and their young daughter Cece (Indiana Elle). Things take a dark turn when Nina, Andrew and Milly's secrets come to light and they are forced to confront each other.