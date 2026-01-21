Updated 21 January 2026 at 21:03 IST
Border 2 Pays The Price For Dhurandhar The Revenge Vs Toxic Box Office Clash On Eid, Here's How
The official teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will reportedly be attached with Border 2 prints. The Sunny Deol fronted action drama will arrive on the big screens on January 23.
Eid 2026 is turning out as the battleground for one of the biggest box office clashes in Indian cinema. On one hand is Yash starrer Toxic - A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups and on the other is Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar sequel. The first installment is nearing 50-day run in cinema halls and while it has broken several box office records, its worldwide collection is slowly inching towards the ₹1400 crore mark.
Given the mega success of Dhurandhar, the sequel is expected to be even bigger.
However, a big opponent stands in its way in the form of Toxic. The multi-starrer fronted by Kannada star Yash is his first release since the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 (2022). KGF 2 was a huge hit and expectations are same from Toxic. Its teaser has already got everyone excited and now full fledged promotions are set to begin.
Meanwhile, the teams behind the Dhurandhar sequel and Toxic are already preparing for a war over screens on Eid. Sources revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Anil Thadani is trying to club the showcasing of Border 2 with Toxic. "He has demanded at least 50 percent of shows for Toxic on Eid in a clash with Dhurandhar 2," the source stated. However, since Dhurandhar 2 has sky high expectations riding on it and is shaping up to be a sure shot blockbuster, the exhibitors are not keen on the offer presented by Anil.
"The exhibitors have refused to the offer, as Dhurandhar 2 is a much hotter film and they won't be able to split the showcasing. They are willing to give complete support to Border 2, but not at the cost of missing out on Dhurandhar 2," the source stated. Since Anil's demands regarding Toxic are not being met, advance bookings for Border 2 have not opened at multiple centers even as the release date of January 23 is fast approaching.
A trade source has informed that exhibitors are of the opinion that Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic should not clash as both films deserve a solo release, given the promise they hold at the box office.
