Varanasi Release Date: Long-Standing Rumour About Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's Film Confirmed By Makers?

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is one of the most anticipated movies that is in the making. The teaser and title reveal last year excited fans and it looked every bit as grand as other epics from the Baahubali director. The lead cast includes Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra. The team shot for the film in various parts of India and Kenya last year. Currently, the film is in production and new updates are awaited.

Meanwhile, rumours have been swirling that Varanasi may be postponed beyond its announced 2027 release. While many expected that the team would push for 2026 theatrical debut of the much awaited globetrotting action adventure, the teaser was attached with 2027 release schedule. As reports suggested that the movie may be delayed again, the makers put out a small clip from the movie reaffirming 2027 as the release window.

It has been widely reported that the film is likely to release in theatres on April 9, 2027, coinciding with Ram Navami. On Wednesday, an X post from the official page of Varanasi shared a clip featuring scenes from Trethayuga, Lanka Nagaram, 7200 BCE. A Lord Hanuman like mythical figure is seen, alongside people waging war. The clip ends with the singers chanting Rama in a chorus.

The X announcement has reaffirmed the rumours about Varanasi debuting in theatres on Ram Navami 2027, although the team has not put a stamp on the exact date as of now. It is being speculated that the official release date will be announced by the makers on January 26 on social media.

