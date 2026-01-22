Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Starrer Gets Banned In Gulf Countries

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming war drama Border 2. The movie is busy raking in money in the pre-sales both in India and overseas, but it seems the movie will skip its release in Gulf countries. According to a report, the film is perceived as 'anti-Pakistan' and such contents don't release in countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Border 2 to go the Dhurandhar way in the Gulf countries?

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, "Recently, even Dhurandhar was not allowed a release in the same region. However, the makers of Border 2 are not losing sleep over it as they are aware that if the film manages to strike a chord with the moviegoers, the sky would be the limit in terms of its collections." Sighting an example of Dhurandhar's success, the source added, "Even Dhurandhar excelled at the ticket window, and the money lost due to no release in the UAE/GCC belt didn’t matter. Hopefully, Border 2 will go the same way.”

Border 2 and Dhurandhar are not the first films to not release in Gulf countries. Earlier, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Sky Force, The Diplomat, Article 370 and Tiger 3 met with the same fate.

Border 2's advance box office collection

The movie is just a day away from hitting the theatres, and it has already minted ₹5.75 crore in pre-sales in India. The maximum has been collected in Delhi, ₹1.48 crore. The movie is expected to pick up pace today, with advance bookings expected to surpass ₹10 crore.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the movie has been passed by the censor board with zero cuts in dialogue and action scenes. The CBFC advised minor changes, like removing the flag's visuals on the war plane, replaced warship's name with Kavach and font size of the information.

The movie also stars Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres on January 23.