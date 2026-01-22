Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Cheekatilo, Gustaakh Ishq, Tere Ishk Mein, Sirai And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Thursday is a merry day as we bring to you the list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. Interestingly, this time the list includes more Indian content than international content. From Sobhita Dhulipala's Cheekatilo and Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Sheikh's Gustaakh Ishq to Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein, the list includes movies from various genres and languages. So if you don't have any plans this weekend, then binge-watch these movies from the comfort of your home.

Cheekatilo

Telugu crime thriller stars Sobhita Dhulipala as a true-crime podcaster who is on a mission to hunt a serial killer after her friend's mysterious death. The film explores themes of resilience and silence against patriarchy. Helmed by Sharan Koppisetty, the film will premiere on January 23.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Gustaakh Ishq

It is a romantic drama film directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra. Set in the 1990s, the story follows a young poet who wants to revive his father's printing press. However, in doing so, he falls for his mentor’s daughter, forcing him to choose between love and loyalty. The movie will premiere on January 23.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama garnered mixed reviews from critics and the audience, with everyone praising the actors' performances but criticising the story and screenplay. Despite that, the movie was able to succeed at the box office. Now, after 7 weeks of the release, the movie is making its way to the digital world. It will release on January 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mark

Kannada-language action thriller film directed and written by Vijay Kartikeyaa, starring Kichcha Sudeepa in the lead role. The film had a pan-Indian theatrical release on December 25, 2025. Around a month later, it is making its digital debut on January 23.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Sirai

In the film, the fates of an escort cop and a murder convict intertwine. Helmed by debutant Suresh Rajakumari, the movie stars Vikram Prabhu in the lead role. It will premiere on January 23.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Mastiii 4

Despite bringing back its OG trio, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, the latest instalment of the Mastii franchise opened to underwhelming reviews from both critics and audiences when it was released in theatres on November 21, 2025. The movie will make its digital debut on January 23.

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Big Fake

Directed by Stefano Lodovichi, the film stars Andrea Arcangeli, Mauro Aversano and Pietro Castellitto in lead roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 23.