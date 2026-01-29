Republic World
Updated 29 January 2026 at 23:38 IST

Border 2 Surpasses Fighter Collection In Its 1st Week, Sunny Deol Starrer Earns ₹225 Crore

While the biz slowed down significantly after the R-Day holiday period, Border 2 still managed to hit double digits as it first week wound up.

Devasheesh Pandey
Border 2 released on January 23
Border 2 released on January 23 | Image: X

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer war drama is performing well at the box office after it released on January 23. Making the most of its Republic Day weekend window, the movie entered the ₹200 crore club in just five days. While the biz slowed down significantly after the R-Day holiday period, Border 2 still managed to hit double digits as it first week wound up.

Border 2 collection in India stands at ₹224.25 crore after seven days. It has surpassed 2024's Republic Day release, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter's India biz, which stood at ₹212.79 crore nett during its entire run. Despite being made on a big budget, Fighter turned out to be a below average grosser. Border 2 is performing way better than Fighter at the box office.

On January 30, Border 2 will begin its second weekend. Mardaani 3 is also releasing on this day and will look to oppose Border 2's run at the box office. However, it will be an uphill task for Rani Mukerji starrer action drama as its a comparitively smaller film and will rely largely on positive word of mouth and spot booking to survive the first weekend. If the reviews are poor, then Border 2 will dominate in its second weekend.

Border 2 (L) and Mardaani 3 will face off at the box office starting Friday (January 30) | Image: X

Border 2 also stars Diljit Dosanjh,  Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Ahan Shetty. While the 1997 film Border was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. The movie reportedly didn’t find a release in six Gulf nations — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — due its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative. 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 29 January 2026 at 23:38 IST